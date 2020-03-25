Centre asks states to resolve immediately e-tailers' problems in delivering essential items

The Centre on Wednesday asked state governments to resolve immediately the problems being faced by the e-commerce sector in delivering essential goods amid lockdown across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. E-commerce and home delivery come under essential services and are exempt from the lockdown rules.

"However, there are reports of disruptions faced by e-commerce players. We have taken up with the state governments and local administration. Things will fall in place," Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Agarwal told PTI. The e-commerce players like Big Basket have shared specific problems that the state governments have been asked to address immediately, he said and emphasised that the government's focus is on home delivery in the current situation.

The secretary also mentioned that the government is closely monitoring any disruption faced in the movement of essential supplies during the period of lockdown. The home ministry has set up a control room for monitoring in which officials from the consumer affairs ministry are also present, he added.

The delivery of essential goods via platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers and Big Basket have been affected as the police is enforcing the lockdown rules in many parts of the country. Even food delivery firms are facing similar challenges. The Centre has imposed nationwide lockdown till April 14 in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

