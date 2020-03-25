Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officers' union requests PM to defer mega bank merger amidst COVID-19 pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:06 IST
Officers' union requests PM to defer mega bank merger amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Bank officers' union on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer mega merger exercise of banks in view of coronavirus outbreak. Banking services across the country are impacted due to the effect of COVID-19 as a near shut down is being observed across the country.  In a letter written to the Prime Minister, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said "the finance minister yesterday announced a slew of measures in view of the deleterious effect of the contagion. We are also expecting an extension of closing related activities and the revision of the closing date itself from March 31 to June 30, which is the need of the hour."  In this context, AIBOC would like to draw your attention that the process of amalgamation of 10 public sector banks scheduled with effect from April 1, 2020 also be deferred as conclusion would be difficult proposition during the lockdown.  The entire exercise of merger process involves huge number of tasks requiring constant interaction and congregation of the employees of the anchor and target banks and representatives of outsourced consultants, agencies etc.

These tasks in the current state of affairs are unwarranted particularly in view of the 'break the chain' effort undertaken by the government to combat the spread of the fatal disease, it said. If the merger process is initiated, thousands of bank employees and officers and executives involved in the process will be exposed to the risk of their lives and in turn, may cause further contamination to other people who need to be interacted with.

"It may be argued that these activities can be carried out through video conferencing, but it should be borne in mind simultaneously that these are complex tasks, where apart from video conferencing, several meetings will also be required to be held among the rank and file of the banks involved in order to ensure accomplishment of the job of assimilation and integration of the systems and processes," it said. "As a progressive trade union, we strongly feel that the priority before the country is to come out from the colossal threat of loss of precious human lives, which is unprecedented in independent India and repair the damages being caused to the national economy as a natural fallout of the Coronavirus endemic," it said.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved consolidation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four with effect from April 1, 2020. As part of exercise, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce would be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank.

It was decided to merge Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank. Similarly, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to be consolidated with Union Bank of India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

ESL moving L.A., Birmingham Dota2 tourneys online

ESL elected to alter the ESL One Los Angeles and ESL One Birmingham Dota2 tournaments to an online format in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, the companies announced Wednesday. ESL One Los Angeles begins Saturday and runs through April 19....

COVID-19 lockdown : Himachal Pradesh CM takes stock of the situation

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials and took stock of the situation. The chief minister held a meeting via video...

Netflix says it has fixed outage that hit some in U.S., UK

Streaming service Netflix Inc has fixed a temporary outage that affected some users in the United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday, the company said.Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website...

Sudan frees thousands of prisoners as coronavirus precaution

Sudan released 4,217 prisoners on Wednesday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SUNA said, citing a health ministry official who said those freed had been tested for possible infections.Sudan, which is in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020