CBME India 2020 ties up with 'The All India Toy Manufacturers Association' (TAITMA) for its September show

The eighth edition of the uniquely positioned Children, Baby and Maternity Expo India 2020 (CBME India) has tied up with TAITMA (The All India Toy Manufacturer's Association), a key association that is actively involved with the government for the enhancement of the toy market.

CBME India. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The eighth edition of the uniquely positioned Children, Baby and Maternity Expo India 2020 (CBME India) has tied up with TAITMA (The All India Toy Manufacturer's Association), a key association that is actively involved with the government for the enhancement of the toy market. Its mission statement is to foster integrated and accelerated growth of the industry. The body initiates business building activities across the nation to bridge the gap. They also are involved in innovation and support the fellow members with all possible domestic and international queries.

Originally scheduled for May, CBME India, the largest children and maternity product business expo in India, has now been postponed to September 2nd-4th 2020 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai due to the recent and increasing travel restrictions impacting industry participation. Informa Markets in India continues to monitor the developing situation and remains in close communication with relevant local government bodies, the industry and other key stakeholders, and its goal is to invariably provide an enhanced trading experience for industry professionals.

"The All India Toy Manufacturers Association, has been actively helping develop the Indian Toy Industry since 1976. Our mission statement is fostering integrated and accelerated growth and development of the Toy Industry in India. We are happy and proud of our association with CBME India 2020, as it is an ideal platform for the Indian manufacturers to showcase their abilities to the world. Our goal is that the entire industry should benefit from CBME India 2020", said Manish Kukreja, President, TAITMA. "We are pleased to associate with TAITMA that has been working towards the betterment of this nascent industry with great potential as it caters to India's needs as a burgeoning and young population. It has worked with the government and the fraternity on many innovative and far reaching initiatives for the betterment of the industry. In the challenging circumstances that we are facing today, these key partnerships will invariably add value and foster positive relationships and solutions that will encourage the Indian manufacturers to come to the fore", said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

