Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Air India pilots' unions assure govt of full support

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:20 IST
COVID-19: Air India pilots' unions assure govt of full support

Air India pilots' unions, IPG an ICPA, have said their members will support the government and will operate any special flight irrespective of the extent of the coronavirus pandemic. In a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) said, Air India pilots note with "admiration" the proactive way in which the government has been working round the clock to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Prime Modi announced that the entire country would be going under a 21-day lockdown. He said this lockdown is very important for India to fight against novel coronavirus and control its spread. "Air India as the national carrier has always been proud to fulfill a myriad of diverse and challenging missions, whenever required by the government to fulfill this obligation," the two pilot unions said a joint letter on Wednesday.

The IPG represents Boeing fleet pilots while the ICPA has its members from the Airbus fleet in the flag carrier. The national carrier has operated a series of rescue flights including to Wuhan in China, Japan, Milan and Rome in Italy to evacuate Indians stranded at these places.

Besides, Air India operated a relief flight to Tel Aviv to take the Israeli nationals back to their country due to coronavirus outbreak. Of late, budget carrier SpiceJet announced operating a flight from Delhi to fly 142 Indians to Jodhpur, who were evacuated from Iran following the COVID-19 outbreak there.

Similarly, another no-frills airline, IndiGo has on its part offered the government its aircraft and crew to facilitate transportation of medical equipment within the country. These announcements came only after the grounding of their entire fleet in the wake of temporary suspension of all commercial flights.

Air India pilots have remained loyal to the company despite all the mismanagement and hardships that are "plaguing" it, the letter said adding "our pilots are ready and willing to go above and beyond to support you in this monumental endeavour"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor couple among three test positive for coronavirus in

Tgana, total rises to 44 Eds Removing word in headline Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. Accor...

WHO Europe sees 'encouraging signs' in coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisations WHO European office said Thursday it saw encouraging signs as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too early to say whether the worst had passedWhile the situatio...

Sterling extends gains vs dollar ahead of BoE meeting

Sterling extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, before an expected show of support for the British economy from the Bank of England and the government to limit the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.The BoE, which made two e...

U.S. Senate offers $58 bln aid to airlines as they struggle to stay airborne

The U.S. Senate offered struggling airlines unprecedented aid worth 58 billion that will help cover their staff wages, as carriers around the world seek state support and turn passenger planes into cargo liners in their desperate bid for re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020