Sterling extends gains as BoE promises further action if needed

  Reuters
  26-03-2020 18:09 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:09 IST
Sterling extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, as the Bank of England said it was prepared to take further action to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak and held benchmark rates at rock-bottom levels.

The BoE, which made two emergency rate cuts and ramped up its bond-buying programme earlier this month, promised more asset purchases if needed to stop a coronavirus-related shutdown from plunging the country into a long recession. Separately, finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected later on Thursday to detail how he plans to support Britain's 5 million self-employed workers through the crisis.

The pound regained ground versus the greenback, briefly touching $1.20 before the BoE update for the first time since its sharp fall on March 18 to levels not seen since 1985. It was last up 0.5%, changing hands at $1.1932..

Against the euro it was flat at 91.60 pence per euro . The pound has been hammered in recent weeks amid panic in global markets and as investors scrambled for dollars - the world's most liquid currency and one seen as a safe haven in times of crisis.

A $2 trillion stimulus package agreed by U.S. politicians to shield the world's biggest economy and co-ordinated action by central banks including the BoE to boost the supply of dollars have helped ease stress in money markets and some of the selling pressure on sterling. "Sterling will continue to trade mainly based on global market sentiment," said Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank.

On Wednesday, the pound swung from $1.1971 to $1.1640 within a few hours, showing how volatile trading conditions remain. Implied sterling-dollar volatility is down from last week's long term peaks but remains high, suggesting further big moves could be in store.

"We have a strong combination of Brexit and coronavirus uncertainty that creates a difficult situation for the UK in comparison to the rest of the world," Christophe Donay, head of asset allocation and macro research at Pictet Wealth Management, told a media call. "Relatively speaking the UK is in a tough situation. The current account deficit is high ...This is all not a great signal for sterling versus the other currencies."

