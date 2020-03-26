China drastically cuts international flights: government
China is set to drastically cut its international flight routes, capping the number at just one route a week to each country, the civil aviation administration said Thursday
Airlines flying into China will face the same restrictions, the authority added as concerns mount over imported cases of the new coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
