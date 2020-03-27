Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar donates one month salary to fight COVID-19

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has pledged his one month salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

"We are contributing to fight the epidemic caused by COVID-19, in one way or the other. I have decided to make a contribution of my one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund towards combating the pandemic," a statement issued by the labour ministry said on Friday

Gangwar also noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been swift in taking appropriate and timely relief measures for common people, especially the poor and the workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

