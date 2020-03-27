Shuakhevi hydro power project in Georgia begins commercial production

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC (AGL), a joint venture between Tata Power, Norway's Clean Energy Invest (CEI) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Friday announced the start of commercial operation at 178 megawatt Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project (Shuakhevi HPP) located in southwest Georgia. Tata Power, India's largest integrated utility, holds 40 per cent shares in the joint venture.

The Shuakhevi HPP is the only project in Georgia's energy sector which has been funded by three of the largest financial institutions: European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. The project will generate around 450 gigawatt hours of clean energy to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by more than two lakh tonnes a year.

"The successful completion and start of commercial operations are considered crucial for the integrity, security and energy independence of Georgia," Tata Power said in a statement. The power generated by the project will be exclusively sold within Georgia throughout the winter which is a period of energy deficit in that country, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.