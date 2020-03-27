TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. announce spends of INR 30 crore to support nationwide efforts to combat COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 27 (ANI/ NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) have announced spending of INR 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. "This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation,'' said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

"Our priority is to help the government efforts to contain and mitigate the effects of this pandemic. We will continue to do what we can for the community and people, as we have done in our 100-year history,'' said Venu Srinivasan. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline - from healthcare workers to police officers.

The first phase of the program is underway and SST has supplied 10 tractors fitted with disinfectant spray along with about 30 personnel to the Hosur Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu, and municipalities in Krishnagiri and Mysore. The streets and villages in and around these towns are being sprayed with disinfectant as an ongoing process. SST will also manufacture and distribute one million face masks to those delivering essential services from healthcare to food supplies. TVS Motor Company and SCL are using canteen kitchens in Hosur in Padi, Chennai and Mysore to make cooked food which is being distributed to police, healthcare workers and essential services workers in and around Hosur, Chennai and Mysore. In Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, the company is distributing daily, dry ration kits to daily wage workers who have been displaced, and also to villagers who need food supplies.

In addition, they are evaluating collaborations with 3D printing companies to make ventilators that will help support hospitals which lack the necessary life support systems to cope with patient care for COVID-19 victims. TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. have shut all offices and manufacturing facilities as per the guidelines. This is a difficult time for all stakeholders and the company is exploring various methods to mitigate the financial duress and also appeals to all countrymen to do their part by observing the lockdown and maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

