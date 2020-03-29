Cargo flights will be used to transport medical equipment, essential goods to NE: Jitendra Singh

Cargo flights will be used exclusively for transporting medical equipment and emergency goods, besides other essential items to the northeastern states, in the wake of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. This will go a long way in reassuring the people of the North-East region that even in this hour of trial, they are receiving as much attention as any other part of the country, he said.

The contact details and roadmap for the cargo operation will be provided soon, said Singh, the minister of state for the development of the northeastern region (DoNER). The directors of the airports in the region have been asked to inform about their requirements via Twitter, he said.

Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always placed the welfare of the northeastern region highest on his priority list. "It was primarily because of his personal outreach that Northeast has undergone revolutionary transformation over the last six years," the minister said.

The decision to operate cargo flights for Northeast is only a reiteration of the fact that the concern for northeast is close to the prime minister's heart even at this crucial time, said Singh. Only three days ago, the Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council allocated Rs 25 crore, over and above the funds allocated by DoNER, NEC as well other central ministries, he said.

This additional amount is specifically meant to assist in coronavirus-related activities and gap-funding, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.