Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-day extension of BS-VI deadline unlikely to do 'any good' to auto industry: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:31 IST
10-day extension of BS-VI deadline unlikely to do 'any good' to auto industry: Report

The 10-day extension of BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do "any good" to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a report said on Monday. The existing emission norms or Bharat Stage (BS)-IV were to be replaced by new BS-VI regulations from April 1. However, the apex court on March 27 relaxed the March 31 deadline and allowed the sale of the unsold stock of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days after the expiry of the lockdown period, except in Delhi and the NCR.

The deadline was stretched on the plea of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), which had sought a additional time of two months to clear the BS-IV inventory. The nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 will last till April 14.

"While the industry players were looking for a three-month extension (till June 30), the 10-day extension post the lockdown by the Supreme Court is not expected to do any good to the industry given the current situation due to COVID-19 (the disease caused by coronavirus)," ratings agency CARE Ratings said in a report. According to CARE Ratings, the buying sentiment after the lockdown period is likely to be "low" and consumers will be cautious in spending, particularly on luxury and big-ticket items, thereby not meeting the desired objective of clearing the BS-IV inventory with the dealers.

During the April-February period of 2019-20, sales witnessed a decline of about 12.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) on account of weak demand for commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles, it said. Currently, the two-wheeler industry is left with BS-IV inventory worth Rs 4,600 crore, while dealers are left with an approximate inventory of 8.35 lakh units, according to CARE Ratings.

Additionally, with the auto production temporarily suspended due to the lockdown, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has already estimated a minimum loss of around Rs 2,300 crore per day, it said. Continued impact of increased cost of ownership in passenger vehicles and two-wheeler segments due to new safety norms and higher insurance costs, increased axle norms and high base of the previous year in the case of commercial vehicles led to the overall decline of automobiles during the April-February period of 2019-20, according to the report.

Also, going forward, with the implementation of BS-VI norms from April, the cost of ownership is further expected to increase by about 12-15 per cent, it added. Overall demand for exports increased by about 5.4 per cent y-o-y during 2019-20 (April-February) as against a double-digit growth of over 15.5 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous year, on the back of slowdown in the global economies as well as the coronavirus outbreak. IAS HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to hold the opening ceremony for the rescheduled Games on July 23, 2021, Japans Asahi TV reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.The International Olympics Committe...

Facebook commits $100 mln to support news media hurt by virus crisis

Facebook Inc on Monday pledged 100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations, including local publishers in the United States, reeling from pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. News publishers, especia...

Lockmaker Assa Abloy cuts dividend after Swedish call for action

Assa Abloy, the worlds biggest lockmaker, lowered proposed 2019 dividend on Monday and said it had begun cost cuts because of uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Companies around the world are facing calls from governments ...

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020