US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as investors weigh stimulus against shutdownReuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:06 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.44 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 21,678.22.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.51 points, or 0.69%, at 2,558.98. The Nasdaq Composite gained 81.08 points, or 1.08%, to 7,583.46 at the opening bell.
