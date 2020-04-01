Zen Technologies to develop ventilator prototype for India to fight COVID-19

In its bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic , Zen Technologies on Wednesday said it is in the process of developing a ventilator prototype for India

The product is expected to be ready soon, according to a BSE filing. "As a part of the corporate social responsibility... Zen Technologies has dedicated a small research and development team to develop a prototype of a ventilator for India," the company said. The company is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art combat training solutions for the training of defence and security forces worldwide Shares of the firm were trading at Rs 22.75 apiece on the BSE, down 3.60 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.