upGrad appoints former Byju's exec Arjun Mohan as India CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:17 IST
Ed-tech platform upGrad on Wednesday said it has appointed Arjun Mohan as its chief executive officer for India operations. The position of the CEO - India at upGrad was unoccupied since its inception.

"Mohan brings with him a rich understanding of the online education space, the evolving consumer landscape and keen business acumen," upGrad co-founder and MD Mayank Kumar said. Mohan is Byju's former Chief Business Officer (CBO). He brings over a decade of experience in the edtech sector and was one of the early employees of Think and Learn (which runs Byju's), the statement said.

Prior to Byju's, he has worked with Titan Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) and Sir Dorabji Tata and Allied Trusts. "The current environment (because of COVID-19) is a net positive for online education. We have witnessed a rise in our leads with a spike of 50 per cent, more than the usual. As we march forward and create new business benchmarks, we are excited to introduce the dynamic changes into our system to revitalise our success story," Kumar said.

Founded in early 2015, upGrad offers online programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and MBA to working professionals. It has over 21,500 paid learners. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Deakin University, Liverpool John Moores University and others..

