Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western Coalfields registers 58 MT output in FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:22 IST
Western Coalfields registers 58 MT output in FY20

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on Wednesday said it has achieved an output of 57.64 million tonnes (MT) in FY20, surpassing the target of last fiscal. The company achieved an output of 57.64 MT against the target of 56 MT set for the year 2019-20.

WCL has "surpassed its coal production target of 2019-20 by a comfortable margin and has also registered highest ever production in a single day on 31st March, 2020 amidst lockdown due to COVID-19," the company said in a statement. The company registered highest ever single day production of 5.02 lakh tonne on March 31, 2020.

WCL registered a growth of 8.4 per cent, which is highest among all subsidiaries of CIL, the statement added. The company has a target of 62 MT for the year 2020-21.

"With a stupendous task of reaching one billion tonne (BT) coal production by CIL by 2023-24, WCL will be contributing to the tune of more than 75 MT of coal by 2023-24 to meet the energy demand of the nation," it said. The company had achieved a production of 39.73 MT during 2013-14 and reached 57.64 MT in 2019-20 due to opening of 20 new projects during the last five or six years.

These 20 mines contributed 41.2 MT during 2019-20, which is more than 70 per cent of total production. However, during this period, the company also lost production to the tune of 22 MT due to closure of mines on exhaustion of reserves.

Meanwhile, SECL, another arm of CIL, claimed that it produced 150.55 million tonnes of coal in FY'20. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Advance Telemedicine Digital Platform Live in Paras Hospitals Pan-India

GURUGRAM, India, April 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital telemedicine platform provider makes services live in Paras Hospitals Gurgaon, Darbhanga, Patna, Chandigarh, Mohali. One of the leading top ...

Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 1 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS1 PD-VIRUS-POSITIVE Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry Puducherry Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, teste...

J&K: 8 villages in Udhampur declared red zones

Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur have been declared as red zones after it was found that 10 people from the district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, officials said on Wednesday. The...

Total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi; we have requested Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipments: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi we have requested Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipments CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020