Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI lists USD 100 mn green bonds on India INX 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:05 IST
SBI lists USD 100 mn green bonds on India INX 

BSE's India International Exchange (India INX) on Thursday said state-owned SBI has listed green bonds of USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore) on its debt listing platform. The bank has listed green bonds of USD 100 million under its USD 10 billion global medium term note programme on India INX's Global Securities Market Green Platform (GSM), the exchange said in a statement.

"The issuance has been done in very challenging market conditions. We welcome SBI's green bond issuance on our GSM platform," India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said The State Bank of India (SBI) has earlier also listed its maiden green bond issuance on India INX of USD 650 million, he added. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, "It is an extremely important transaction for the country especially in this critical situation. We believe this issuance will reassure confidence in the country's strength in the international bond market".

"We at SBI have adopted the green bond framework with an objective to create a positive impact on the environment and this transaction is yet another step as part of our sustainability journey," he added. Generally, funds raised through green bonds are used to finance green projects that do not emit toxic elements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Spider-Man 3 update: Filming, production halted due to global Covid-19 pandemic

Its not about a handful of movies Almost all the movie productions have stopped working when the world is succumbed with coronavirus epidemic. Same took place with Spider-Man 3. Read the texts below to get the details on this highly anticip...

Significant improvement in air quality across India due to coronavirus lockdown: CPCB

The nationwide Janta Curfew followed by the 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak have led to a significant reduction in pollution in the country with 91 cities recording air quality in the good and satisfactory category on Mar...

Indonesia virus death toll rises to highest in Asia outside China

Indonesias coronavirus death toll rose to 170 on Thursday as the worlds fourth most populous nation passed South Korea as the country with the highest number of recorded fatalities in Asia after China. Indonesia reported a further 13 deaths...

Next EU budget should be "Marshall Plan" for Europe - EU's von der Leyen

The next EU budget should take the form of a new Marshall Plan to stoke Europes recovery from the coronavirus crisis, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. We know in this crisis that we need quick answers. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020