SBI lists USD 100 mn green bonds on India INX 

BSE's India International Exchange (India INX) on Thursday said state-owned SBI has listed green bonds of USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore) on its debt listing platform. The bank has listed green bonds of USD 100 million under its USD 10 billion global medium term note programme on India INX's Global Securities Market Green Platform (GSM), the exchange said in a statement.

"The issuance has been done in very challenging market conditions. We welcome SBI's green bond issuance on our GSM platform," India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said The State Bank of India (SBI) has earlier also listed its maiden green bond issuance on India INX of USD 650 million, he added. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, "It is an extremely important transaction for the country especially in this critical situation. We believe this issuance will reassure confidence in the country's strength in the international bond market".

"We at SBI have adopted the green bond framework with an objective to create a positive impact on the environment and this transaction is yet another step as part of our sustainability journey," he added. Generally, funds raised through green bonds are used to finance green projects that do not emit toxic elements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.