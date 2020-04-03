Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar strength consolidates as global recession looms

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 06:26 IST
FOREX-Dollar strength consolidates as global recession looms

The dollar edged toward an almost 2% weekly rise on Friday, boosted by a surge in the oil price and as investors sought safety amid the worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The gains consolidate the dollar's strength after a topsy-turvy end to last month, which had the dollar soaring in a scramble for cash, then slumping as the U.S. Federal Reserve flooded the market with liquidity. The largest ever daily gain in crude oil prices helped the greenback to its best day in two weeks against the euro overnight, since the United States is the world's top oil and gas producer.

It held that ground to stand at $1.0838 per euro on Friday - ahead 2.7% for the week. Against a basket of currencies the dollar is up 1.8% for the week so far at 100.210, its best performance since mid-March. Moves in Asian trade were slight since traders are bracing for bad news when monthly U.S. payrolls data is published at 1230 GMT.

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in the United States and as lockdowns extend, weekly jobless claims already soared to a massive 6.6 million last week. The dollar was firmer against most other major currencies, last trading at $0.6054 per Australian dollar, $0.5903 per New Zealand dollar and $1.2376 per pound.

It bought 108.00 Japanese yen. "The U.S. labour market has more or less collapsed," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joe Capurso.

"The increase in the dollar because of the poor U.S. economic data reflects the dollar's status as a counter-cyclical currency. It lifts when the global economy deteriorates, even if the deterioration in the global economy is the U.S." CBA forecasts a 200,000 drop in employment, higher than the median estimate of a 100,000 drop according to a Reuters' survey of economists - though like most, they expect far worse to come as the data catches up to the damage in the real economy.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday, with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic spread further in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Japanese bank Nomura expects the world economy contracted 18% in the first quarter, on an annualised basis, and is tracking toward shrinking 4% in 2020.

The overnight 21% surge in the price of crude oil futures to $29.94 gave fleeting support to commodity currencies, especially the oil-exposed Norwegian krone, which hit a three-week high, and Canadian dollar. Flows out of just about every asset in emerging markets in to the dollar continue, with MSCI's emerging market currency index sitting not far above three-year lows touched last month.

"Until the virus peaks, we anticipate the selling pressure will prevail and capital outflows will continue, although the biggest wave may have occurred in March," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX Strategist at Rabobank in London. "If a synchronised global recession transforms into depression, then all bets will be off."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-All Pro OT Boselli out of hospital after bout with COVID-19

Former NFL offensive tackle Tony Boselli is out of the hospital after a harrowing battle with the coronavirus. The former Jaguars All-Pro was hospitalized for five days and spent time in the intensive care unit at Jacksonvilles Mayo Clinic ...

Mexican official says no plans for border closures, as death toll rises

Mexicos deputy health minister said on Thursday there are no plans for border closures even as the countrys death toll from the coronavirus jumped to 50 from 37 a day earlier.Theres no plan, because theres no intention to use the border clo...

China's services activity shrinks further in March, job cuts fastest on record-Caixin PMI

Chinas services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak, a private survey showed on Friday. Services companies cut jobs at the ...

Volunteer disinfectant sprayers help Wuhan prepare for a return to work

Volunteers in hazmat suits have been spraying Wuhan with disinfectant to help the Chinese city where the coronavirus first took hold get back to work as the number of new cases in China drops. Wuhan, where 11 million people live, had been p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020