Demand for power fell by 3,237 MW in Maha, but load frequency, grid stability were maintained: MSLDC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:33 IST
Even as the demand for power fell by 3,237 MW in the state at 9 pm on Sunday, nearly 90 per cent more than the estimates, the Maharashtra State Load Dispatch Centre (MSLDC) said it maintained the load frequency and grid stability. MSLDC had expected the demand to drop by around 1,700-1,750 MW during the nine minutes of blackout. However, it fell by 3,237 MW.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to 130 crore Indians to switch off the lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to express solidarity with the fight against COVID 19. The demand for power, which was at 13,160 MW at 8.59 pm in the state, dropped to 9,923 MW at 9.05 pm. Of this, the demand in Mumbai alone dropped to 1,255 MW at 9.05 pm from 1,722 MW at 8.59 pm.

"We successfully managed to maintain the load frequency during the sudden drop and spurt in demand. We had already reduced the frequency to almost 49.73 Hz much before 9 pm, so that we could maintain grid stability once the demand rose after nine minutes," an MSLDC official said. He added that of the 28 thermal units of state power generator Mahagenco, only five were operational, apart from those of Adani Power, JSW Energy and two others.

"We had backed down most of the thermal-based units of Mahagenco and put into service its 2,190 hydro power project at Koyna as well as the 477 MW hydro project of Tata Power. Also, the gas-based plants at Uran were pressed into service to tackle the demand mismatch," the official said. The total generation at 8.50 pm, which was at 9,577 MW, was brought down to 6,041 MW with the help of the hydro and gas-based projects, which helped maintain the load, he added.

While 1,830 MW of power was pumped into the grid from the Koyna hydroelectric power plant, 402 MW of power was drawn from Tata Power's hydro project. According to MSLDC, after the nine minutes, the frequency increased and stabilised at 50.24 MW, which was well within the limits prescribed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

