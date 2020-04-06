Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK shares rises as coronavirus-related deaths slow

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:26 IST
UPDATE 1-UK shares rises as coronavirus-related deaths slow

UK shares gained on Monday, led by battered travel stocks and insurers, as investors cheered signs of slowing coronavirus-related deaths in the hotspots of western Europe. The internationally focussed FTSE 100 gained 1.5%, but underperformed its European peers, as exporters were pressured by a recovering pound.

The currency recouped from an overnight dip as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to return to his office "shortly" after being hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms on Sunday night. Stock markets globally were on steadier grounds after last week's modest selloff as new infections and deaths slowed in Italy and Spain, while hard-hit New York reported on Sunday that deaths had fallen slightly from the day before.

"We're seeing slowing cases in certain sections of Europe and that's bringing a rush of buying into the market," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at brokerage Tavira Securities. "However, longer-term impacts of what's happening and what happened are going to put pressure on the markets."

Despite policymakers injecting trillions of dollars into the global economy, the FTSE 100 was down about 28% from its January peak due to company warnings and dismal economic data. A survey on Monday showed British consumer confidence recorded its biggest fall in more than 45 years, adding to a batch of weak business activity data last week.

However, the risk-on sentiment pushed investors to buy some of the worst-hit sectors such as travel and leisure , which has nearly halved in value so far this year as country-wide lockdowns hamper travel demand. Cruise operator Carnival Plc, IAG owned British Airways, easyJet jumped between 6% and 9%.

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce rose 13% after it secured an additional revolving credit facility, but said it was scrapping its targets and final dividend. Insurer Legal & General Group surged 17%, recovering sharply from last week's losses after it said it would pay 2019 dividend even after a European Union regulator said insurers and reinsurers should temporarily halt payouts.

Peers Prudential and Aviva rose about 7%. The domestically focused midcaps gained 3.4%, with Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC jumping 10.2% as it halved its estimate for a monthly hit to profits from the coronavirus-driven shutdown in international sports.

Healthcare company Novacyt rose 7.2% after its COVID-19 diagnostic test won French approval, making it available for immediate distribution in France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Stay safe, be well: Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Monday said he was looking forward to celebrate Extraction, a part of which he shot in India, with his fans here but that could not be possible amid the coronavirus spread. The actor said he had an unf...

55 firms producing up to 70,000 litres of sanitiser per day in UP: State govt

Facing an increased demand for sanitisers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 55 companies to produce up to 70,000 litres of the liquid per day. Total number of sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 55. T...

Provide travel details, Mumbai cops to Tablighi Jamaat members

Mumbai police has asked Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi last month to approach the nearest police station or call on BMC helpline number 1916 as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the coronaviru...

Japan prepares for state of emergency over virus

Japans government began preparing Monday for the declaration of a state of emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as infections spike in the capital Tokyo and elsewhere. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to meet late Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020