ISF appoints Lohit Bhatia as president, Farhan Azmi as vice-president

Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex body of flexi staffing industry, has appointed Lohit Bhatia as its president and Farhan Azmi as its vice-president. Lohit Bhatia is the President Workforce Management, Quess Corp and Farhan Azmi is the CMD (chairman-cum-managing director)), Futurz Staffing Pvt Ltd.

Bhatia and Azmi will be taking over from the outgoing President Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive- vice president, Teamlease and outgoing Vice-president, R P Yadav, CMD, Genius Consultants respectively, ISF said in a statement. "The current positive regulatory environment has accelerated India’s shift from an informal to formal economy. Catapulting the flexi-staffing space as a major driver of the Indian economy and key to solving the growing challenge of employment and employability," Bhatia said.

The new leadership and the board members were elected by over 100 members of ISF. The 10 members elected to the board are - Bhavna Udernani, MD, Adhaan Solutions; Mehul Shah, MD, Collabera Technologies; Munish Kumar, CEO, Firstmeridian Group; Narayan Shukdeo Bhargava, Director, Calibehr Business Support Services; Paul Dupuis, CEO & MD, Randstad India; R P Yadav, Chairman & MD, Genius Consultants; Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder & EVP, Teamlease Services; Sameer Mehta, CEO & MD, Multiplier Brand Solutions; Pramod Pachisia, COO, 2Coms Consulting & Somnath Banerjee, Director, Orion Corporate Alliance.

India is the fifth largest market employing 3.3 million flexi staff in 2020, growing at 22.7 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) despite 0.6 per cent ﬂexi stafﬁng penetration which is much behind the global average of 2.3 per cent. The staffing industry provides a platform for recognised employment, work choice, compensation, annual benefits and health benefits for the temporary workforce that constitutes almost 70 per cent of India's total workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.