Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wabag secures 5-year operation and maintenance contract from Bahrain STP

Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, has secured a Rs 90 crore order from Bahrain authorities towards operation, maintenance and management of the Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall for five years.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:16 IST
Wabag secures 5-year operation and maintenance contract from Bahrain STP
Since 1995, Wabag has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. Image Credit: ANI

Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, has secured a Rs 90 crore order from Bahrain authorities towards operation, maintenance and management of the Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall for five years. Wabag was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction scope of 40 million litres per day sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall to cater to a population of one lakh. The project was funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The project was successfully completed on October 31, 2018 post which Wabag has been operating and maintaining the plant since November 1, 2018. Recently, the Ministry of Works awarded a long-term five-year contract towards operation, maintenance, and management of Madinat Salman STP. "In line with our growth strategy, this new order to our strong operations and maintenance order book across the globe provides annuity income which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability," said Deep Raj Saxena, CEO for the Middle East and Africa Cluster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar firms as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, reversing some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.The greenback rose on most majors, a day after sufferin...

Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management

Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a larger force to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase. I...

Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management

Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19, the central government has decided to create a larger force to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase. I...

Korean Air puts 70 per cent of staff on leave

South Koreas flag carrier Korean Air will put 70 percent of its 19,000 staff on furlough, it said, as it scrambles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic that has brought global aviation to a standstill. The airline industry is among the sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020