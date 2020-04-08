Wabag secures 5-year operation and maintenance contract from Bahrain STP

Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, has secured a Rs 90 crore order from Bahrain authorities towards operation, maintenance and management of the Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall for five years. Wabag was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction scope of 40 million litres per day sewage treatment plant and long sea outfall to cater to a population of one lakh. The project was funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The project was successfully completed on October 31, 2018 post which Wabag has been operating and maintaining the plant since November 1, 2018. Recently, the Ministry of Works awarded a long-term five-year contract towards operation, maintenance, and management of Madinat Salman STP. "In line with our growth strategy, this new order to our strong operations and maintenance order book across the globe provides annuity income which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability," said Deep Raj Saxena, CEO for the Middle East and Africa Cluster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.