Left Menu
Development News Edition

French economy shrinks 6% in Q1: Bank of France

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:06 IST
French economy shrinks 6% in Q1: Bank of France

In its worst performance since 1945, the French economy shrank around six per cent in the first quarter of this year as the coronavirus pandemic decimated business activity, the Bank of France said Wednesday. Official figures showed previously that the economy shrank 0.1 per cent in the last three months of 2019, meaning that with two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the country is now technically in recession.

The French central bank said that in the last two weeks of March, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, economic activity plunged 32 per cent. "You have to go back to the second quarter of 1968, hit by the May (political upheaval), to find a similar fall in activity," it said, noting that even that year the downturn was 5.3 per cent, still less than the latest figures.

For every two weeks the country is locked down by the virus, the Bank of France expects the economy to shrink by 1.5 per cent. At the same time it cautioned against a simple, straight-line extrapolation of the estimates since the situation is developing.

The current lockdown began March 17 and has been extended by two weeks to April 15 but the authorities have suggested this could be kept in place longer if the virus shows no sign of at least levelling off. Among the worst affected sectors of the economy, the Bank of France listed construction, transport, restaurants and lodging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition on Wednesday after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the battle against the outbr...

Golf-India's Lahiri using coronavirus shutdown to reset his game

Indias Anirban Lahiri has struggled with his game over the past 18 months on the PGA Tour and the 32-year-old says golfs shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given him the opportunity to reset. Lahiri finished 178th on the FedExCup poi...

Rita Wilson reflects on why she fell for Tom Hanks

American singer Rita Wilson recently reflected on her love for husband and actor Tom Hanks. According to Fox News, the 63-year-old singer recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show where Wilson talked about what attracted her to her husband. ...

Italian bond yields jump as EU fails to agree rescue package

Italian government bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday after European Union finance ministers failed to agree a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Diplomatic sources and officials said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020