South India has high work from home potential: Study

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:09 IST
South India has high work from home potential: Study

Hyderabad, April 8 (PTI): A research has revealed that southern states in the country have high potential with respect to work from home (WFH) due to coronavirus lockdown. The study was conducted by Indian School of Business (ISB), said a press release here on Wednesday.

"Surprisingly, not just urban centres like Hyderabad, Delhi or Bengaluru fell high on the WFI (Work from Home Index), but the entire peninsular south India, was found to have a high work from home potential, professor Shekhar Tomar, faculty in the Economics and Public Policy area at ISB and co-researcher of this study, was quoted as saying in the press release. With a government-imposed lockdown in place to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, most professionals are relegated to work from home.

To study and understand the situation, the ISB has initiated new research to find out how this lockdown affects occupations, industries and the different districts and most importantly, to assess the potential economic impacts of this virus-induced lockdown. This research measured the impact of the lockdown on over 100 occupations as defined in the National Classification of Occupations (NCO) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and assigned a Work from Home Index (WFI) to each occupation.

A Human Proximity Index (PI) is also assigned to each one of these occupations, the release said..

