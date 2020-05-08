Left Menu
CM Thackeray discusses coronavirus situation with central team

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:15 IST
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that a central government team held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday and suggested that more people should be placed in institutional quarantine. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has crossed 17,000.

"The state government has issued necessary instructions to the BMC (Mumbai civic body) administration to increase its capacity for institutional quarantine," Tope said. There are 64 laboratories in the state and 9,000 to 10,000 tests for COVID-19 are being carried out on daily basis, he said.

