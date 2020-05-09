Following are the top stories at 10pm: NATION: DEL102 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 62k; Fresh outbreaks abroad raise concerns over lockdown easing New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 62,600 on Saturday and the death toll topped the 2,000 mark after hundreds more tested positive for the deadly virus infection in several states, while worries mounted globally about re-emergence of the outbreak after reopening of locked down economies. BOM33 AVI-VIRUS-AI-LONDON FLIGHT 1st batch of Indians stranded in UK to arrive early Sunday Mumbai: The first batch of Indian nationals stranded in the UK after suspension of commercial air passenger services amid the COVID-19 outbreak are set to arrive here early Sunday, a source said.

DEL103 VIRUS-LD CAPFS Coronavirus spirals in central paramilitary forces with over 116 fresh cases; tally over 650 New Delhi: At least 116 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in central paramilitary forces on Saturday, taking the total number of positive personnel in these uniformed organisations to over 650, officials said. DEL 100 LOCKDOWN-LD CBSE COVID-19 lockdown: Evaluation for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to be done at home by teachers New Delhi: Evaluation for Class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday.

CAL15 WB-LDALL LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Centre-West Bengal engage in fresh tussle over return of stranded migrant workers Kolkata/New Delhi: Opening a new front, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the West Bengal government of not allowing trains to ferry stranded migrants to their home, but the state refuted the charge, saying 6,000 migrants have already returned and 10 trains carrying more labourers will arrive soon. DEL99 LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT-TRAIN-BENGAL Migrant movement to Bengal: Only 2 trains so far out of 302 New Delhi: Amidst a war of words over the movement of special trains ferrying stranded workers to West Bengal, railway data shows that the state, which is a source of a sizeable number of migrant population, has so far accepted only two Shramik Special trains, though 302 such trains have run so far. By Ananya Sengupta MDS25 AP-LD GAS LEAK Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG plant, seek its closure Visakhapatnam