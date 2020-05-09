Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:08 IST
Following are the top stories at 10pm: NATION: DEL102 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 62k; Fresh outbreaks abroad raise concerns over lockdown easing New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 62,600 on Saturday and the death toll topped the 2,000 mark after hundreds more tested positive for the deadly virus infection in several states, while worries mounted globally about re-emergence of the outbreak after reopening of locked down economies. BOM33 AVI-VIRUS-AI-LONDON FLIGHT 1st batch of Indians stranded in UK to arrive early Sunday Mumbai: The first batch of Indian nationals stranded in the UK after suspension of commercial air passenger services amid the COVID-19 outbreak are set to arrive here early Sunday, a source said.

DEL103 VIRUS-LD CAPFS Coronavirus spirals in central paramilitary forces with over 116 fresh cases; tally over 650 New Delhi: At least 116 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in central paramilitary forces on Saturday, taking the total number of positive personnel in these uniformed organisations to over 650, officials said. DEL 100 LOCKDOWN-LD CBSE COVID-19 lockdown: Evaluation for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to be done at home by teachers New Delhi: Evaluation for Class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday.

CAL15 WB-LDALL LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Centre-West Bengal engage in fresh tussle over return of stranded migrant workers Kolkata/New Delhi: Opening a new front, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the West Bengal government of not allowing trains to ferry stranded migrants to their home, but the state refuted the charge, saying 6,000 migrants have already returned and 10 trains carrying more labourers will arrive soon. DEL99 LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT-TRAIN-BENGAL Migrant movement to Bengal: Only 2 trains so far out of 302 New Delhi: Amidst a war of words over the movement of special trains ferrying stranded workers to West Bengal, railway data shows that the state, which is a source of a sizeable number of migrant population, has so far accepted only two Shramik Special trains, though 302 such trains have run so far. By Ananya Sengupta MDS25 AP-LD GAS LEAK Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG plant, seek its closure Visakhapatnam

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Team Spirit seize semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team on Saturday to finish undefeated in Group A play in the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 5-0, who received a bye and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, dis...

Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons

Venezuelas military said it seized three abandoned Colombian light combat vessels that soldiers found on Saturday while patrolling the Orinoco river, several days after the government accused its neighbour of aiding a failed invasion. In a ...

Woman gives birth hours after landing in Kozhikode on repatriation flight from Riyadh

For Reena Thomson, it was a risky journey to fly home all the way from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh to Kozhikode as she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Thanks to the doctors and health care workers who took care of her, within ho...

Jharkhand: 2 more test Covid-19 positive; total cases now 156

Two more persons on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 156 in Jharkhand. According to the COVID-19 bulletin, the two new cases were detected in Dhanbad district.There are now 75 active cases ...
