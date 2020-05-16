Private schools can charge only tuition fee now: MP CM

Private schools in Madhya Pradesh can charge only tuition fee during the lockdown period, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday. He also said that no examination of the remaining subjects of Class 10 will be conducted, while that for Class 12 subjects will be held in June.

Private schools have been closed due to the lockdown in the state since March 19, so they will not be able to charge any fee other than the tuition fee, Chouhan said. Tuition fee can be changed so that the schools can run without any financial problem, he said.

But they won't be able to recover the library, bus, sports and any other fees. However, the schools will decide on the charging of fees after lockdown ends, the chief minister added.

He also said that no examination of the remaining subjects of Class 10 (the examination for which could not be conducted due to coronavirus outbreak) will be conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education. Merit lists will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the subjects for which the examination was conducted. The column before the remaining subjects will only mention `pass'.

As Class 12 examination is very important for students' future, examination for remaining subjects of Class 12 will be held between June 8 and June 16, he said.