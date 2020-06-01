Left Menu
Lockdown: IIT Delhi lays down policy for graduating batch, offers 'early graduation' option

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:24 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has laid down a policy for the graduating batch to ensure future plans of students do not get impacted due to the lockdown and is offering them an "early graduation" option, officials said. The policy was approved by the IIT Senate, however, it will be subject to changes as the coronavirus situation unfolds.

"The graduating batch (students who have less than a semester of graduation requirements left) can decide on an 'early graduation' option, which will be end of June or go through a 'regular graduation process' (as and when we are allowed to reconvene) and follow a regular schedule for graduation," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said. "As per the current plans, we hope to get the students back to the campus starting from July 2 in a phased manner. However, these dates can change depending on how the COVID-19 situation evolves . Since there may be some delays in this, the time-bound early graduation plan is being offered. Students are not forced to take it, but will have the flexibility if they choose to exercise this option," he added. The students opting for early graduation option will have two choices -- an "audit pass or fail" option or a "credit" option.

"For the audit pass or fail option, instructors will declare the cut-off and the process, taking into account the COVID-19 related constraints. For the credit option, students will take online tests, take-home exams, assignments and telephonic viva-voce. Grading policy for credit option will also be announced soon "All early graduation requirements will be met through an online process. No student will need to come to the campus. The only reason the graduating batch will need to come to the campus will be to take away their belongings," Rao said. The institute has announced that once the instructors post their requirements for an audit pass grade or requirements for credit option, students will be asked to exercise their option through an online portal. "If they would like to graduate at a later date as usual (default option), then they can choose to do so. There are also relaxations being given for credits and an institute-level committee will screen all such exceptions being sought by students," Rao said.

"Incase a student cannot complete graduation requirements by June-end with these options offered to them, they will have a fallback option to graduate when the semester reconvenes. The pass and fail percentages this year will be no different from the previous years. It will be our responsibility to ensure that no one is disadvantaged because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation," he added. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, the government announced a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25. The lockdown was initially imposed for a 21-day period till April 14. However, it was extended till Sunday. The government had announced phase-wise easing of restrictions while the lockodwn will continue in containment zones till June 30..

