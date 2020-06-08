South Korea reopens schools; reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 38 new coronavirus cases, most of them in the Seoul region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions among e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing. Health Minister Park Neunghoo called for officials to examine supplies of testing equipment in case infections continue to increase.

He also called for education officials to double-check prevention measures. Schools were fully back in session Monday with the last grades returning to classes in the final phase of the reopening.