VCs of Bengal universities submit resolution on final semester

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said vice-chancellors of state universities have submitted a resolution on the modalities of holding final semester exams in the wake of the COVID-19 scenario, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take the final call over the issue. Chatterjee said all stakeholders are of the opinion that the health and safety of students, teachers and non- teaching staff cannot be compromised in any way, Chatterjee told reporters here.

The education department will issue an advisory for universities and affiliated colleges on the road ahead, but it will not interfere in their academic autonomy, he said. The minister said state universities are also in touch with higher educational institutions outside West Bengal to get an idea about how they are planning their academic activities for the year.

Chatterjee maintained that state-run/aided schools will remain closed in July, an announcement earlier made by the chief minister. Meanwhile, a Calcutta University official said B Tech and M Tech final semester exams will be held online, including evaluation of projects and end-semester interviews.

"We will chalk out modalities of other courses by July in consultation with the higher education department," he said.