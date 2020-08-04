Left Menu
Tele-education initiative for high school students in Bengal

The West Bengal government on Tuesday launched a tele-education initiative, under which high school students from across the state can dial a toll- free number and ask questions on any subject to teachers concerned, officials said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:32 IST
The West Bengal government on Tuesday launched a tele-education initiative, under which high school students from across the state can dial a toll- free number and ask questions on any subject to teachers concerned, officials said. Aveek Majumder, the chairman of an expert committee on curriculum, syllabus and textbooks, told PTI that the government, with this new programme 'Banglar Siksha Durobhase', aims to make school education "inclusive".

It is a unique move by the government to bridge the gap between the hills and the plains, and connect every nook and corner of the state, especially areas where the Internet is not easily accessible, Majumder said. "From today, students of classes 9 and 10 will be able to call on a toll free number, which will function for two hours each in the morning and the afternoon, and ask questions or seek clarifications in six languages -- Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Alchiki and Urdu -- on any subject.

"A teacher will be available to clarify their doubts and answer queries. Several school teachers have been registered for the initiative," he explained. Majumder, who is also one of the six members of a state-constituted panel for reviewing the New Education Policy 2020, said the committee will study all its features and present a holistic view on the matter to the TMC government.

"I am of the opinion that our education system should reflect the 'unity in diversity' motto of India. No unitarian system should be imposed on our students. There should not be any effort to impose one particular ideology," he stated. The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved the National Education Policy 2020, replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

According to the draft policy, students will have to take school examinations in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by the appropriate authority. Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned..

