China set to fully reopen schools
China began moving into its final weekend before a full reopening of schools amid continuing measures to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus. The country reported just nine new cases on Friday, all brought from outside. Hospitals are treating 288 people for COVID-19 and another 361 are being monitored in isolation.
China has recorded 85,013 cases since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year, with 4,634 deaths. The roughly 25 per cent of students still out of school are due to return to classes on Monday.
Lessons are being held on a staggered schedule and masks and social distancing are required. College undergraduates are also due to return to campus next week, with Beijing ordering tests for all 600,000 at the city's institutions.
