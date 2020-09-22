Left Menu
Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28

Schools have been directed to get their campuses sanitised properly before starting classes, the order said, noting that the school management will have to follow the standard operating procedures issued by Health Ministry. In its 'Unlock 4' guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed reopening of schools from September 21 if the states decide to resume educational activities..

Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar will resume from September 28, as per an official order issued on Tuesday. Attending classes will not be mandatory, as per the order issued by the state's education department.

Students will be allowed to attend classes only on the consent given by their guardians in writing, the order said, adding that only 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff would attend school on a daily basis while one-third of the students will be allowed to attend their classes in a day. The decision to reopen schools was taken at a high- level meeting chaired by the departments principal secretary Sanjay Kumar.

A student will be able to attend the classes for two days in a week as per the schedule prepared by the school management, the order said. No student or teacher from the containment zones will be allowed to come to school, it added.

Students would have to wear face masks besides maintaining social distancing in the classrooms as well as on the campus, it said Students will have to carry their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands regularly, the order said. Schools have been directed to get their campuses sanitised properly before starting classes, the order said, noting that the school management will have to follow the standard operating procedures issued by Health Ministry.

