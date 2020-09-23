Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga says to compile basic policy on new digital agency by year-end

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:43 IST
Japan PM Suga says to compile basic policy on new digital agency by year-end
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to compile a basic policy on a new digital agency by the end of this year and submit necessary bills to next year's ordinary session of parliament. Creating an agency to speed up the digitalization of Japan's outdated government administration has been a key pledge of Suga, who was elected premier last week.

While the government has made "digital transformation" its main policy plank this year, the switch has proved difficult due partly to a vertically structured bureaucracy that hampers efforts to use common platforms for administrative work. "We need to make a digital agency as an organization which will have a function of strong command power with personnel of high ability from public and private sectors, and lead digitalization in the overall society," Suga told ministers in a meeting.

"I want to accelerate discussions to do so, compile basic policy by the end of this year and submit necessary bills to the next ordinary session of parliament," Suga said that setting up the digital agency would be a reform that would lead to a change in the nation's economy and society.

He pledged to make sweeping changes to overcome the digital woes, which were blamed for delaying the delivery of cash payouts to help citizens weather the impact of the novel coronavirus. The government aims to build a digital society based on "My number cards" for personal identification and improve digital administrative procedures, a government official told reporters after the meeting.

Japan's digital transformation minister, Takuya Hirai, said on Twitter on Wednesday that he would launch a preparation team this month. "Japan needs to raise its potential growth rate by digitalization," said Takuto Murase, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in cases in Wisconsin, new cluster in BrooklynWisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November t...

EU chief negotiator "determined" to get Brexit deal

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he remained determined to reach a deal with Britain when asked whether such an agreement was possible before the end of a status-quo transition period. Asked by Reuters as he arrived in L...

Left govt orders vigilance probe into 'corruption' in Life Mission scheme

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations raised by the Opposition parties over the construction flaws and corruption involved in the Wadakkanchery housing project under the states Life Mission scheme...

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020