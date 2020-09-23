Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab to set up Vigilance Commission

A decision in this regard was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. "The Punjab State Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2020 proposes to set up a commission as an independent body to exercise more effective superintendence over the functioning of the vigilance bureau and all departments of the state government, in order to provide clean, fair and transparent administration," a government statement issued here said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:33 IST
Punjab to set up Vigilance Commission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a Vigilance Commission to check corruption among public servants and bring in more transparency. A decision in this regard was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"The Punjab State Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2020 proposes to set up a commission as an independent body to exercise more effective superintendence over the functioning of the vigilance bureau and all departments of the state government, in order to provide clean, fair and transparent administration," a government statement issued here said. The commission will comprise a chairman and two members with a term of five years, it said.

It will review the progress of investigations conducted by the vigilance bureau and the cases of prosecution sanction pending with various departments of the government, the statement said. It shall tender advice to the various departments and other investigations on vigilance matters. It has also been empowered to inquire or cause an inquiry or an investigation to be made in respect of allegations made under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant offences against public servants, it said.

While there is a Central Vigilance Commission established under the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, there is no such body at present under the state government. The Cabinet, in another decision, approved filling up of 8,393 posts of pre-primary teachers to make the pre-primary government schools more competitive and increase enrolment, said the statement.

Relaxation in age and special credit would be given to existing experienced volunteers working in the Education department at the time of recruitment of pre-primary teachers, it added. Though the total requirement of pre-primary teachers stands at 12,000, the fiscal situation prevented the Finance department from approving full recruitment, the chief minister said.

All efforts would be made to complete the remaining recruitment at the earliest, he added. The annual financial implication for the first three years till these 8,393 teachers are under probation will be Rs 103.73 crore, which will go up to Rs 374.20 crore once the probation period is over.

The Cabinet also approved rules for governing the conduct of business of the Punjab State Police Complaints Authority, 2020, set up earlier this year to probe allegations of serious misconduct against police officers of the rank of senior superintendent of police/deputy commissioner of police and above. The State Police Complaints Authority was constituted in January.

In another decision, the Cabinet gave its approval to rename the government medical college in Kapurthala as Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji State Institute of Medical Sciences and the Government Medical College, Hoshiarpur, as Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Culture within RCB camp is amazing, says Aaron Finch

Australian batsman Aaron Finch on Wednesday said that the culture within Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB is amazing and he is grateful to be a part of the brilliant franchise. Every franchise has their unique traits, RCB has been fantastic ...

AP CM seeks Rs 17,060 cr 'dues' from Centre, continued support to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, Sep 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Centre requesting that it immediately release a sum of Rs 17,060.94 crore that was due to the state under various heads. Du...

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.The session started on September 14 amid the coronav...

Ker Govt to file complaint before Press Council on "defamatory reports"

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to file a complaint before the Press Council of India over the defamatory reports published by some newspapers on the incident of a minor fire at the Secretariat here on August 25. The decision in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020