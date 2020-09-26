Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Police paper leak much bigger scam than Vyapam: Akhil

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi said on Saturday that the question paper leak of the Assam Police recruitment exam is a "scam" much bigger than the Vyapam scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh a few years back, and alleged that the BJP-led state government was involved in it.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:34 IST
Assam Police paper leak much bigger scam than Vyapam: Akhil

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi said on Saturday that the question paper leak of the Assam Police recruitment exam is a "scam" much bigger than the Vyapam scandal that rocked Madhya Pradesh a few years back, and alleged that the BJP-led state government was involved in it. Gogoi, the adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) who is lodged in jail in two NIA cases, is being treated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for different ailments after recovering from COVID-19.

"This is a bigger scam than the Vyapam scandal. Not only some retired police officials or individual BJP leaders are involved, but also the entire BJP and the state government is behind this job scandal," he told reporters while being shifted from one building to another inside the GMCH complex. The Vyapam scam, unearthed in 2013, is related to irregularities in examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board for admission in professional courses and state services, and nearly two dozen people linked to it mysteriously died.

"By handing over the probe to the CID, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is trying to manipulate the investigation to save the actual culprits. This entire scandal happened as they were giving jobs to their own people who follow their ideologies," Gogoi alleged. The firebrand leader also alleged that all examinations conducted by the BJP-led government so far are scandalous because only one particular agency of a "close person" has been entrusted to carry out all the recruitment processes.

Recruitments in different departments such as the Panchayat and Rural Development, Irrigation, and Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd were also not clean and massive irregularities took place, he claimed. On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police got leaked, following which the test was cancelled minutes after it had commenced.

The Assam Police's CID and Crime Branch are probing the scandal and have raided various locations, mainly unaccounted properties linked to ex-DIG PK Dutta, across the state. The investigating agencies also searched the residences and other properties of senior BJP leader Diban Deka, who on Thursday said on social media that he was involved with the examination process and has now "left Assam" as he might be "killed anytime" because "many big and corrupt officials" of the Assam Police are involved in the scam.

Already 12 persons, including a woman employee of the state Irrigation Department and one from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, have been arrested and over half a dozen others detained..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community even as he announced a USD 15 million gra...

NITI working on index to foster competition in power distribution: Vice-Chairman

Niti Aayog has been working on a State Energy Index that is set to foster healthy competition in the states power distribution space, the think tanks Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, said on Saturday. The tool will be designed to assess and furt...

IPL 13: Lee advises bowlers on perfect death bowling length

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders KKR and SunRisers Hyderabad SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Friday advised bowlers on where to bowl in death overs to be successful. Bowling at t...

India one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi at UNGA

In his address to the UN General Assemblys general debate on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined how the worlds largest democracy has moved forward with the vision of a Self-reliant India along with paying more attention to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020