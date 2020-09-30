Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak opens all educational institutions, six months after closure due to COVID-19

“Only 1 per cent infection was detected in educational institutions after the authorities performed 171,436 coronavirus tests in the education sector since the institutions reopened on September 15 under the phase 1 of the reopening of the institutions,” Mahmood said on Tuesday while interacting with the media. "Keeping in view this data, it has been decided to resume primary level classes," he added.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:33 IST
Pak opens all educational institutions, six months after closure due to COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Wednesday opened all the educational institutions which remained shut for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 3 lakh people in the country. Both private and public schools were opened under strict restriction and were told by the authorities to follow the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the contagious coronavirus. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the maximum number of students were enrolled in the primary schools and they suffered most due to the closure of the institutions.

He said a decision was taken to open all the educational institutions after analysing the coronavirus situation comprehensively. "Only 1 per cent infection was detected in educational institutions after the authorities performed 171,436 coronavirus tests in the education sector since the institutions reopened on September 15 under the phase 1 of the reopening of the institutions," Mahmood said on Tuesday while interacting with the media.

"Keeping in view this data, it has been decided to resume primary level classes," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus in Pakistan reached 312,263 after 747 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Another five patients died, taking the number of deaths to 6,479 while some 467 patients were in critical conditions. The data showed that 296,881 people fully recovered. The authorities performed another 32,031 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far to 3,514,237.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Security stepped up in vicinity of Lucknow court ahead of Babri case verdict

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building. Wooden barricades were erected near most ...

PM Modi has directed strictest action against Hathras culprits: Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji spoke to me over...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution

U.S. equity futures fell and safer assets like the yen and dollar found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys gave a boost to Chinese shares.President Don...

Equity indices in the red amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices were down on Wednesday. At 1000 am, the BSE was down by 95 points or 0.25 per cent and was trading at 37,876, while Nifty was trading also dipped by 7 points or -0.06 per cent at 11,215. The top gainers in the BSE i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020