Left Menu
Development News Edition

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

The Grand Mosque of Pantin, a low-income suburb on the capital's northeastern outskirts, had shared a video on its Facebook page before the attack that vented hatred against history teacher Samuel Paty. Police plastered notices of the closure order outside the mosque as the authorities promised a tough response against the disseminators of hate messages, preachers of radicalised sermons and foreigners believed to pose a security threat to France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:59 IST
France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pantin, a low-income suburb on the capital's northeastern outskirts, had shared a video on its Facebook page before the attack that vented hatred against history teacher Samuel Paty.

Police plastered notices of the closure order outside the mosque as the authorities promised a tough response against the disseminators of hate messages, preachers of radicalised sermons and foreigners believed to pose a security threat to France. The six-month order was "for the sole purpose of preventing acts of terrorism", the notice issued by the head of the Seine-Saint-Denis department read.

The beheading of a public servant by a suspected Islamist for his use of religious satire to explore with students the debate surrounding freedom of expression, a deeply cherished tenet of democracy in secular France, has convulsed the country and shocked the world. President Emmanuel Macron is increasingly concerned by what he calls Islamist separatism: the attempt by hostile elements within France's large Muslim community to impose conservative Islamic beliefs over the traditional values of the French Republic in some communities.

"ENEMY WITHIN" Interior Minister Gerald Darmain said this week France was confronted by an "enemy within".

The rector of the Grand Mosque of Panin, M'hammed Henniche, this weekend expressed regret over sharing the video on social media, after it emerged Paty had become the victim of a vicious online campaign of intimidation even before he was killed. In the video, the Muslim father of one of Paty's students said the history teacher had singled out Muslim students and asked them to leave his class before showing the cartoons. He called Paty a thug and said he wanted the teacher removed.

Henniche told Agence France Presse he had shared the video, filmed by the father of a student at Paty's school, not to endorse the complaint but out of concern for Muslim children. The student's father is now in police custody.

Calls by Reuters to the mosque on Tuesday went unanswered. "There's no room for violence in our religion", the mosque said in a statement published on Facebook on Monday. "We strongly condemn this savagery."

One Pantin resident, who gave her name as Maya and said her husband prayed at the mosque, called the closure "sad for our community".

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant's fmr aide moves HC, accuses NCB of illegal detention

Dipesh Sawant, former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB before being produced in a local court. Sawant in h...

Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on TuesdayDelhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel SamsKXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesh...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana&#160;denied the relief...

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR: Officials.

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020