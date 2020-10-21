French prosecutor says students helped killer find teacher

The 18-year-old suspected killer of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class paid students to help him identify the victim, France's terrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are among seven people who appeared before an investigating magistrate on accusations of "complicity in murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking" and "criminal conspiracy." The suspect in Friday's slaying of teacher Samuel Paty, who was attacked and beheaded near Paris, offered students at the school where Paty taught 300-350 euros to help him pick out the educator, Richard said during a news conference.

"The investigation has established that the perpetrator knew the name of the teacher, the name of the school and its address, yet he did not have the means to identify him," the prosecutor said. "That identification has only been possible with the help of students from the same school." "That's why the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has decided to prosecute two under-18 minors whose implication in the identification of the victim for the killer has appeared to be conclusive," he said. A terror investigation is under way into Paty's killing. Authorities have identified the killer as Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was later shot dead by police.