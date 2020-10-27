28 mobile phones seized from students for malpractice in KTU exams

Twenty-eight mobile phones have been seized from students of four engineering colleges underthe KeralaTechnological University (KTU), who had allegedly indulged in mass copying during supplementary examinations held on October 23. Of these, 16 were confiscated from one college, 10 from another and one each from the other two colleges.

This information has emerged during an online hearing conducted by the Syndicate examination sub-committee with the principals and examination department teachers of these colleges. The hearing was held on the instructions of Vice- Chancellor Dr M S Rajasree, a KTU press release here said.

The varsity had cancelled theB-Tech third semester mathematics examination held across the state following complaints that answers were shared through messaging platformWhatsApp. Mobile phones are prohibited in examination halls.

Invigilators instruct students to keep mobile phones out before examinations begin. Some students had kept one mobile phone outside to mislead invigilators and had entered the examination halls with another mobile.

According to the University's examination rules, those who enter the examination hall with a mobile phone unlawfully are debarred for that particular examination for the next three consecutive terms. In some colleges, upon the seizure of mobile phones, there were reports of teachers being shouted at demanding the immediate return of mobile phones, the release said.

Reports suggest that several WhatsApp groups have been formed for the same subject. Some groups had shared answers for seventy-five marks.

Many of the seized mobile phones are now locked. These phones can be blocked and WhatsApp can be removed using duplicate SIM cards or using other electronic devices through an email account.

Principals of four colleges have suggested that there are technical limitations for re-checking mobile phones and finding more information. Also, it is necessary to check if similar incidents have taken place in other colleges and during other examinations.

Principals of these colleges have been asked to convene the disciplinary committee meeting and submit a detailed report within five days. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr S Ayoob, Syndicate examination sub-committee members Prof. P O J Labba, Dr C Satheesh Kumar, Dr G Venugopal and Controller of Examinations Dr K R Kiron participated in the online hearing.