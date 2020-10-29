Businessman dies by suicide in Pune

A 54-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide due to financial worries in the Deccan Gymkhana area here, the police said on Thursday. Jayant Rajput, who ran a pharmaceutical firm, was found hanging inside his office on Law College Road on Wednesday evening.

A suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned that he was under financial distress, a police officer said. Rajput's wife is a city Congress leader and former corporator.

"He usually returned home by 6 pm. As he did not return till 9 pm yesterday, his son called him. Not getting any response, he went to his father's office," said senior inspector Ram Rajmane of Deccan Gymkhana police station. The main door of the office was latched from inside.

Rajput's son then opened another door of the office using force, and found his father hanging from the ceiling fan, the inspector said. It appeared from the suicide note that Rajput ended his life due to financial distress, he said.

"He has also named a couple of persons in the note and we are investigating further," the police officer said.