Left Menu
Development News Edition

The United Nations recognizes GlobalShala's Superhero U contest

- Superhero U contest gets a feature on the U.N.'s website for creative ways of engaging students to solve global problems MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking inspiration from the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ed-tech company had announced its initiative Superhero U, in the pursuit of cultivating a force of forward-thinking and self-responsible leaders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:40 IST
The United Nations recognizes GlobalShala's Superhero U contest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Superhero U contest gets a feature on the U.N.'s website for creative ways of engaging students to solve global problems MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking inspiration from the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Ed-tech company had announced its initiative Superhero U, in the pursuit of cultivating a force of forward-thinking and self-responsible leaders. The contest invited students to self-imagine a 'Superhero' that essentially takes on universal challenges and strives to make the world a better place. Winners of the competition will also be awarded an opportunity to visit the U.N. Headquarters in New York, USA. To distinguish future leaders' creative engagement, the United Nations recognized the contest as an impactful initiative to encourage imaginative student ideas to solve global problems. This special recognition marks a proud moment for GlobalShala, a company inspired by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In today's complex, global society, the need for innovative and creative problem-solving has never been greater. Our communities face myriad challenges, and each individual should have a role in reimagining their future with the powers and intelligence required to create an idealistic society. Globalshala's dynamic engagement platform enables young social entrepreneurs to catalyze their creative thinking and social innovation.

Superhero U was a collaborative effort between GlobalShala and Northeastern University, a UNAI member institution, and a top 50 ranked research university in the U.S. and a global leader in experiential learning. Anushika Jain, Founder & CEO, GlobalShala, said, "The entire GlobalShala team extends gratitude for the recognition from the United Nations for the innovative approach to inspiring students in solving real-world problems with the 'Superhero U'. It is delightful to see the impact of our work and 1,000+ aspirants from more than 80 countries taking upon the opportunities provided by GlobalShala. We revel on the feature on the U.N. website and hope to thrive more with our collaborative efforts." GlobalShala focuses on empowering students and educators through experiential learning and education to open up hopes and dreams of lifelong learners worldwide. Through the GlobalShala platform, individuals can participate in exciting global competitions and events, have a chance to earn international scholarships, receive hands-on training through global internships, and secure batches and certificates towards lifelong learning.

About GlobalShala: Inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, notably Education, Gender Equality and Women Empowerment; GlobalShala provides lifelong learners from across the globe a platform to express, experience, explore, and engage. Globalshala offers hopes and dreams to make a good world better through various learning opportunities, including competition, internships, and career-focused learning modules. Link: https://globalshala.com/ PWR PWR

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the battleground of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resurgent coronavirus...

FOREX-Dollar extends gains, commodity currencies slump, euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

The dollar extended its gains on Thursday and commodity currencies took a hit from lower oil prices, with markets worried about Europes second wave of coronavirus infections, while the euro fell before the European Central Bank meeting. Rap...

Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- the developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has three projects underway, collectively valued at about R380 million, which have created jobs for the local community.The projec...

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported 58 per cent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020