Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka govt appoints vice-chancellors for new cluster universities

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Dr L Gomathi Devi, professor in the Department of Chemistry in Bangalore University, Bengaluru will be the vice chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru. These four are the first vice chancellors to head the newly established cluster universities.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:39 IST
K'taka govt appoints vice-chancellors for new cluster universities
These four are the first vice-chancellors to head the newly established cluster universities. Dr Harish Ramaswamy, a professor in the Department of Political Science, Karnatak University, Dharwad, will be the vice-chancellor of Raichur University, Raichur. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Saturday appointed new vice-chancellors for four cluster universities. According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Dr L Gomathi Devi, a professor in the Department of Chemistry in Bangalore University, Bengaluru will be the vice-chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru.

These four are the first vice-chancellors to head the newly established cluster universities. Dr Harish Ramaswamy, a professor in the Department of Political Science, Karnatak University, Dharwad, will be the vice-chancellor of Raichur University, Raichur.

Dr Shrinivas S Balli, professor and head of Mechanical Engineering Department in the Basaveshwar Engineering College (Autonomous), Bagalkot, will be the vice-chancellor of Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru. Dr Puttaraju, Principal, SJB Institute of Technology, Bengaluru will be the Vice-Chancellor of Mandya University, Mandya.

They will serve as vice-chancellors for a period of four years from the date of assumption of office or till they attain the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier, said the notification.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium-intensity e...

DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving ...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020