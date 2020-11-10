Left Menu
. MDS6 KA-DROWNING Pre-wedding photoshoot goes awry as couple meets watery grave in Karnataka Bengaluru: Tragedy struck a 28-year old man and his fiancee when they drowned in Cauvery river following a mishap during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Talakad in Mysuru district in Karnataka, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:17 IST
Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM. . MDS2 KL-TRANSGENDERS-DGP Kerala top cop directs to address grievances of transgenders without delay Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of complaints regarding atrocities against transgenders galore, Kerala police chief has instructed his department that there should not be any reluctance or delay in addressing the grievances of the persons belonging to the third gender. .

MDS6 KA-DROWNING Pre-wedding photoshoot goes awry as couple meets watery grave in Karnataka Bengaluru: Tragedy struck a 28-year old man and his fiancee when they drowned in Cauvery river following a mishap during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Talakad in Mysuru district in Karnataka, police said. . MDS10 KA-BYPOLL-LD RESULT Ruling BJP wins both assembly bypoll seats in Karnataka Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday won the byelections to two assembly constituencies, wresting the seats from opposition Congress and JDS. .

MES9 PD-POCSO-ARREST 6 men booked under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 5 minor girls Puducherry: Six men have been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing five minor girls in their farm, police said here on Tuesday. . MES10 KA-VIRUS-RESEARCH Indian researchers working towards developing effective vaccine strategies against SARS-CoV-2 and HIV Bengaluru: Indian Institute of Science claimed on Tuesday that researchers led by Raghavan Varadarajan, Professor at IISc's Molecular Biophysics Unit, are working towards developing effective vaccine strategies against two viruses: SARS-CoV-2 and HIV..

