Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benoit Mandelbrot’s 96th birthday, Google doodle on father of fractal geometry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:39 IST
Benoit Mandelbrot’s 96th birthday, Google doodle on father of fractal geometry
When Benoit Mandelbrot was 11 years old, his family emigrated from Poland to France. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Benoit Mandelbrot!!!

Today Google celebrates the 96th birthday of the great mathematician, Benoit Mandelbrot with a beautiful doodle. He is widely known as the 'father of fractal geometry'.

Benoit Mandelbrot was a Polish-born French and American mathematician and polymath with broad interests in the practical sciences. He was born on November 20, 1924 in a Jewish family, in Warsaw during the Second Polish Republic. His father made his living trading clothing; his mother was a dental surgeon.

When Benoit Mandelbrot was 11 years old, his family emigrated from Poland to France. "The fact that my parents, as economic and political refugees, joined Szolem in France saved our lives," he wrote later. He attended the Lycée Rolin in Paris until the start of World War II, when his family moved to Tulle, France.

The Rabbi David Feuerwerker (who is remembered for his effectiveness in the resistance to German occupation the Second World War) helped Benoit Mandelbrot to continue his studies.

Benoit Mandelbrot returned to Paris in 1944 and studied at the Lycée du Parc in Lyon. He attended École Polytechnique where he studied under Gaston Julia and Paul Lévy. He also studied at California Institute of Technology between 1947 and 1949. He earned a master's degree in aeronautics from California Institute of Technology. Then he returned to France and obtained his PhD degree in Mathematical Sciences at the University of Paris in 1952.

In 1958, Benoit Mandelbrot began working at the Watson Research Center at IBM in New York, where his study of peculiar repetitions in signal noise formed an early inspiration for his groundbreaking work. In 1975, he coined the now-famous term 'fractal geometry' to describe these mathematical phenomena; with the release of his book 'The Fractal Geometry of Nature' in 1982, Mandelbrot's work reached the world, forever altering the field of applied mathematics.

Benoit Mandelbrot saw financial markets as an example of 'wild randomness', characterized by concentration and long range dependence. He developed several original approaches for modelling financial fluctuations. In his early work, he found that the price changes in financial markets did not follow a Gaussian distribution, but rather Lévy stable distributions having infinite variance.

Benoit Mandelbrot received several awards and accolades for his work, including the Wolf Foundation Prize for Physics in 1993. Some of his awards are 2004 Best Business Book of the Year Award, Fellow of the American Physical Society (1987), Fellow of the American Statistical Association, Fellow, American Geophysical Union, Harvey Prize (1989), Wolf Foundation Prize for Physics (1993), Member of the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, John Scott Award, Casimir Funk Natural Sciences Award to name a few.

Benoit Mandelbrot died on October 14, 2010 at the age of 85. Today on November 20, Google celebrates Benoit Mandelbrot's 96th birthday with a lovely doodle.

Also Read: Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...

Hawks arrests nine suspects on Nelson Mandela Bay fraud

The Hawks Serious Corruption Offences team has arrested nine suspects on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering exceeding R56.4 million actual loss, of a potential R200 million. The suspects, aged between 30 and 65, are ...

Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Midea, one of the worlds leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Clubs official Home Appliances, White Goods HVAC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020