Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice president pays tributes to martyrs of Mumbai terror attacks

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Mumbai terror attacks and said it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism On the 12th anniversary of the terror strike, he expressed solidarity with families who were victims of the dastardly attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:22 IST
Vice president pays tributes to martyrs of Mumbai terror attacks
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Mumbai terror attacks and said it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism

On the 12th anniversary of the terror strike, he expressed solidarity with families who were victims of the dastardly attack. "I pay my tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Nation will always remember their valour and sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. The vice president said it is time for the world to come together to isolate nations supporting and sponsoring terrorism

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terroristsfrom Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuringseveral others during the 60-hour siege in the city.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chevron Launched: A Great Place to be Stranded

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their Quarantine fatigue at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that has been launched today. To avoid any crowding, the lounge has been launched in three phas...

Conekt Gadgets Launches India's Fastest Charging Powerbank

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveile...

Plum raises USD 4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Employee insurance start-up Plum on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.1 million about Rs 30.2 crore in funding, led by Sequoia Capital Indias Surge and Tanglin Venture Partners. Existing investors, including Incubate Fund, also participated...

Disney to layoff about 32,000 workers in first half of 2021

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would layoff 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The layoff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020