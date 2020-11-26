Javadekar unveils e-compendium of articles on Constitution,

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday unveiled an e-compendium of articles on the Constitution and fundamental rights and duties. At a virtual ceremony held here on Constitution Day, he said "the compendium released today is an important piece of document and I would like to congratulate the Press Information Bureau and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for this initiative." He said the compilation by the PIB has articles penned by eminent personalities and will act as a single point reference book for related content.

The minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that the Constitution is the biggest religious text of the country. He added that the idea of the celebration of Constitution Day was envisioned by the prime minister. Javadekar underlined the importance of the Constitution, saying this unparalleled document has enshrined rights of all people alike and brought into existence system for equal justice to all sections of society.

The book contains 32 articles by eminent personalities from various walks of life including judges, industrialists and artists. The prominent contributors include Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Attorney General K K Venugopal and Rajya Sabha MP and Indian classical dancer Sonal Mansingh. The book, originally planned as a coffee table book, has been released as an e-compendium for a wider reach, the ministry said. "The compendium focusses on fundamental rights and fundamental duties prescribed under the Constitution and also the enormous role played by the Constitution in upholding the national Integrity and in the upliftment of the people," it said.