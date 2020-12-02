Left Menu
With bags full of food and beverages, around 20 teenagers from Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday reached Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been agitating against the Centre's new farm laws. Rohit Dhandi (14), a student of Class 10, said he attended two classes online and then proceeded for Singhu border to provide food to the protesting farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:14 IST
Good samaritans reach Singhu border with food for farmers

With bags full of food and beverages, around 20 teenagers from Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday reached Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been agitating against the Centre's new farm laws. The group mostly had school students. Rohit Dhandi (14), a student of Class 10, said he attended two classes online and then proceeded for Singhu border to provide food to the protesting farmers.  "We also come from farmers family and can understand their feelings. We have come here with food to distribute among the protesters," he said.

"We have lassi, chapati, sabzi, sweets, puri, fruits, water etc. This is the first day we have come here and we are looking forward to coming here," Ankush Saroha, 14, said.  Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at various gateways into the city for seven days on the trot. Sandeep Dahiya, 20, who runs a medical shop with his father, said their families are also supporting the protestors.  "We took permission from our families and they were also very supportive. They did not ask us why, in fact they helped in preparing and packing food for the protesters here. We have all the necessary items to distribute here," Dahiya said.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

