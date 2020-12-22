Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM releases postal stamp to mark centenary celebrations of AMU

This is the first time in five decades that a prime minister has attended an AMU event as the chief guest. The last time a prime minister attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the AMU four times.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:34 IST
PM releases postal stamp to mark centenary celebrations of AMU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a special postal stamp to mark the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). This is the first time in five decades that a prime minister has attended an AMU event as the chief guest. Prime Minister Modi attended the event via video conferencing.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recalled the achievements of the AMU over the century and contributions of its alumni in various walks of life. The last time a prime minister attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the AMU four times. Nehru had visited the campus for first time in 1948, when an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too

From the sidewalks of New York City where it was born in the 1970s, breakdancing, or more correctly breaking, has reached an arena its movers and shakers could never have fathomed - the Olympics. And Indian practitioners of the angsty art f...

US Restricts export with Russian, Chinese entities over military ties

In another major setback to China, the US has designated 58 Chinese companies out of 103 companies as foreign entities with military ties thereby restricting export, re-export and transfers with them. Along with the 58 Chinese companies, th...

Potential preventative treatment demonstrated for Crohn's disease

A potential preventive treatment for Crohns disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, has been demonstrated in a mouse model and using immune-reactive T cells from patients with Crohns disease. This research, led by the University of A...

Five countries ban flights from South Africa amid concerns over new coronavirus strain

Johannesburg South Africa, December 22 ANIXinhua At least five countries have suspended flights from South Africa after a coronavirus variant was recently discovered in the country. Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020