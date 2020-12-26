Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developing educational infrastructure in the state to ensure that girl students do not have to travel long distances to reach their schools and colleges.

The government earlier had planned to build colleges for girls within a radius of 20 kilometres but that distance has now been reduced to 15 kilometres, the chief minister said. ''Soon this limit will be further reduced to 10 km so that girl students do not have to travel long distances from their homes to pursue higher education," he added.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating a newly built academic block at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani through video conference, an official statement said here. He said the block has been named after India's renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The chief minister said he was proud to name the academic block after Ramanujan as he himself had been a student of mathematics. All the people of our country should take inspiration from Ramanujan, said Khattar, adding that students should also be taught 'Vedic mathematics'.

He said despite being a small state, Haryana has about 50 universities, including the government and private ones, imparting general as well as technical education. He said the state has also universities for sports, medical sciences and 'Ayurveda'.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal too was present on the occasion and he said that besides fulfilling the need for basic amenities like roads, canals, electricity and water, it is also the responsibility of the state to ensure the development of an educated society.