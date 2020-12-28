Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to introduce quota in engineering, medical colleges for state-run school pass-outs

Students passing matriculation examinations from state-run schools will be eligible to avail the quota irrespective of their economic background, Dash said.The cabinet approved the formation of a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of a retired Orissa High Court judge to formulate within three months the modalities for implementing the reservation..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:52 IST
Odisha to introduce quota in engineering, medical colleges for state-run school pass-outs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Monday decided to make a provision for reservation in engineering and medical colleges for students passing out from state-run schools. It also approved a proposal for making it mandatory for all people's representatives and government servants to submit property statements every year. The details will be kept in the public domain for transparency, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Arukha said.

The proposals were approved by the cabinet during a meeting virtually chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ''The quota in engineering and medical colleges for students passing out from state-run schools will be introduced from the next academic year,'' School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said.

The objective of having such a reservation is to boost the morale of the students in the rural areas who are deprived of coaching and digital courses that are easily available in urban areas, which is why the students of rural schools are failing to compete with their urban counterparts, the minister said. Students passing matriculation examinations from state-run schools will be eligible to avail the quota irrespective of their economic background, Dash said.

The cabinet approved the formation of a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of a retired Orissa High Court judge to formulate within three months the modalities for implementing the reservation..

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

Russias prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one o...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...

Ghaziabad municipal corporation retrieves its land worth Rs 1 crore

The municipal corporation here has retrieved its 350 metre of land worth Rs 1 crore grabbed by some people for constructing a building, an official said Monday. Earlier, the civic body had registered a complaint against four people, Rakesh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020